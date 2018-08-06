Loveratri trailer: The Aayush Sharma starrer looks like a generic romantic drama

Loveratri trailer: The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain film has been produced by Salma Khan and is being presented by Salman Khan Films. Loveratri trailer: The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain film has been produced by Salma Khan and is being presented by Salman Khan Films.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri is out. The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer looks like another Bollywood romantic drama peppered with upbeat music and dance moves that will be imitated by the youth across the country.

Aayush Sharma is Sushrut, a fun-loving guy from Baroda, who falls for a pretty stranger visiting his hometown. Ram Kapoor, presumably playing Aayush Sharma’s father in the film, urges his son to win the heart of Warina (the pretty stranger) within nine days of the Navratri festival. The trailer has everything one has come to expect of a potential Salman Khan money-maker – pretty people, peppy music, and yes, special appearances by his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

As far as the leads are concerned, there is really not much to say except that both Aayush and Warina deliver their dialogues like school kids who memorize their syllabus for the big exam. Now only time will tell if their maiden attempt at wooing Bollywood will help them win some marks at the box office.

Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Anshuman Jha, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Prachi Shah and Pratik Gandhi in significant roles. It has special cameos by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film has music by Tanishk Bagchi, DJ Chetas, and Lijo George.

The official synopsis of Loveratri reads, “A journey of love unfolds as two strangers meet to celebrate the festival of love. Presenting Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Loveratri is a contemporary love story of Sushrut and Manisha, which revolves around the festival of Navratri. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala & produced by Salma Khan starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.”

Loveratri will hit the screens on October 5, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd