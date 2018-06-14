Loveratri teaser: Meet debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

With the colours of Navratri’s festivities, the teaser of Salman Khan’s next big production Loveratri has been released. The romantic drama is the launch pad for Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and ad-girl Warina Hussain. While a lot of expectations are riding on the film, the one-minute long teaser fails to make an impact and the film looks like any other Bollywood romantic flick.
Most of the teaser has glimpses of Aayush and Warina dancing on the recreated version of the Gujarati folk song “He Ranglo” at different locations. In his introductory shot, Aayush looks plastic and Warina seems like just another beautiful face. With a lot of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ happening, the teaser of Loveratri is packaged slickly and we hope the trailer of the movie gives the audience something more than just vibrant dance sequences. Salman’s voiceover at the beginning can surely be touted as the best few seconds of the teaser.
‘This Navratri let love take over,’ are the words which hint at the movie being set in the nine days of Navratri with a love story at its centre. Shot in London and outskirts of Gujarat, the film is directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala and is scheduled to release on October 5 this year.
Starting a new trend on Twitter, Salman shared the teaser of his home production thrice with the caption written in Gujarati, English and Hindi.
Come fall in Love ! https://t.co/61GUTtZzSO@aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2018
પ્રેમ માં ખોવાઈ જાઓ #LoveratriTeaser ના સાથે !https://t.co/61GUTtZzSO @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2018
प्यार मे खो जाओ #LoveratriTeaser के संग| https://t.co/61GUTtZzSO @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2018
From the time of its announcement, Salman is making sure to give a grand opening to brother-in-law Aayush’s Bollywood career. He even introduced Warina in a quirky way as he tweeted, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I have found a girl).”
