Thursday, June 14, 2018
Loveratri teaser release LIVE UPDATES

Loveratri teaser live updates: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the teaser of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveratri.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 7:25:30 pm
Loveratri Loveratri teaser live updates: The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will hit screens on October 5.

The teaser of Loveratri is out. Helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the romantic drama stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles.

Announcing the release of Loveratri teaser today, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Sirf aapko yeh batane, aaj early good morning. #LoveratriTeaser out at 3pm. @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial”

Loveratri is a love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. The film will mark the fifth production venture of Salman Khan Films.

The movie, also starring Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor, will hit screens on October 5, 2018.

Loveratri teaser live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about Loveratri, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Pulkit Samrat on Loveratri teaser
Watch the teaser of Loveratri again

Priyanka Chopra on Loveratri teaser

"I want to wish my friend @aaysharma so much luck with #loveratri it looks like so much fun! Let’s show some love.. http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @khanarpita @abhiraj21288 you are gonna kill it! ❤️," tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan on Loveratri teaser
Kartik Aaryan on Loveratri teaser
Our verdict

Most of the teaser has glimpses of Aayush and Warina dancing on the recreated version of the Gujarati folk song “He Ranglo” at different locations. In his introductory shot, Aayush looks plastic and Warina seems like just another beautiful face. With a lot of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ happening, the teaser of Loveratri is packaged slickly and we hope the trailer of the movie gives the audience something more than just vibrant dance sequences. Salman’s voiceover at the beginning can surely be touted as the best few seconds of the teaser.

Also Read: Loveratri teaser: Meet debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Athiya Shetty on Loveratri teaser
Varun Dhawan on Loveratri teaser
Riteish Deshmukh on Loveratri teaser

"Can’t wait to hear more of the song.... Charbuster all the way... @aaysharma & @Warina_Hussain are looking great. Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan and my darling @khanarpita ... waiting for the trailer. #LoveratriTeaser," said Riteish Deshmukh via Twitter.

Karan Johar on Loveratri teaser

"Welcome to the movies @aaysharma !! This looks like a full on zingy and zanny seasons love story!!!! Break a leg!❤️," tweeted Karan Johar.

Aayush Sharma on Loveratri teaser

Sharing the Loveratri teaser, Aayush Sharma wrote on Twitter, "Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi. Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye #LoveratriTeaser! Overwhelmed & humbled to present to you a glimpse of #Loveratri - http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @BeingSalmanKhan @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial"

Salman Khan on Loveratri teaser

Sharing the Loveratri teaser, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Come fall in Love! http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser"

Watch the teaser of Loveratri

Vikas Gupta on Loveratri teaser

Vikas Gupta posted on Twitter: "What’s up what’s up People. today we got our @aaysharma #Loveratri Trailer Launching at 3pm. Can not wait to see all the hard work that has been put into the film. All the best to the entire team. Have an amazing day all of you @SKFilmsOfficial."

The teaser of Loveratri, which will be attached to Race 3, will have Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s voice-over introducing the plot, read a statement from the film’s spokesperson.

