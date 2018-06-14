Loveratri teaser release LIVE UPDATES

The teaser of Loveratri is out. Helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the romantic drama stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles.
Announcing the release of Loveratri teaser today, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Sirf aapko yeh batane, aaj early good morning. #LoveratriTeaser out at 3pm. @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial”
Loveratri is a love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. The film will mark the fifth production venture of Salman Khan Films.
The movie, also starring Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor, will hit screens on October 5, 2018.
"I want to wish my friend @aaysharma so much luck with #loveratri it looks like so much fun! Let’s show some love.. http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @khanarpita @abhiraj21288 you are gonna kill it! ❤️," tweeted Priyanka Chopra.
Most of the teaser has glimpses of Aayush and Warina dancing on the recreated version of the Gujarati folk song “He Ranglo” at different locations. In his introductory shot, Aayush looks plastic and Warina seems like just another beautiful face. With a lot of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ happening, the teaser of Loveratri is packaged slickly and we hope the trailer of the movie gives the audience something more than just vibrant dance sequences. Salman’s voiceover at the beginning can surely be touted as the best few seconds of the teaser.
Also Read: Loveratri teaser: Meet debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain
"Can’t wait to hear more of the song.... Charbuster all the way... @aaysharma & @Warina_Hussain are looking great. Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan and my darling @khanarpita ... waiting for the trailer. #LoveratriTeaser," said Riteish Deshmukh via Twitter.
"Welcome to the movies @aaysharma !! This looks like a full on zingy and zanny seasons love story!!!! Break a leg!❤️," tweeted Karan Johar.
Sharing the Loveratri teaser, Aayush Sharma wrote on Twitter, "Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi. Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye #LoveratriTeaser! Overwhelmed & humbled to present to you a glimpse of #Loveratri - http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @BeingSalmanKhan @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial"
Sharing the Loveratri teaser, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Come fall in Love! http://bit.ly/LoveratriTeaser @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser"
Vikas Gupta posted on Twitter: "What’s up what’s up People. today we got our @aaysharma #Loveratri Trailer Launching at 3pm. Can not wait to see all the hard work that has been put into the film. All the best to the entire team. Have an amazing day all of you @SKFilmsOfficial."