Loveratri teaser release LIVE UPDATES

Loveratri teaser live updates: The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will hit screens on October 5.

The teaser of Loveratri is out. Helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the romantic drama stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles.

Announcing the release of Loveratri teaser today, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Sirf aapko yeh batane, aaj early good morning. #LoveratriTeaser out at 3pm. @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial”

Loveratri is a love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. The film will mark the fifth production venture of Salman Khan Films.

The movie, also starring Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor, will hit screens on October 5, 2018.