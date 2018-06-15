Aayush Sharma: Grateful that I could work with the best in my first film

Ayush Sharma is grateful of Salman Khan. Ayush Sharma is grateful of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma thanks the superstar for being a part of Loveratri, says that he is grateful to work with the best in his debut film.

Aayush on Thursday tweeted: “So grateful that I could work with the best in my first film! Thank you Salman Khan for being an important part of ‘Loveratri’.”

Aayush Sharma, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Loveratri, says the film will always be close to his heart.

“Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi (This film will always stay close to our hearts). Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye Loveratri teaser (Hope that you like the Loveratri teaser!) Overwhelmed and humbled to present to you a glimpse of Loveratri,” Aayush tweeted on Wednesday.

The film’s teaser, which released on June 13, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story between Sushrut (Aayush Sharma) and Manisha (Warina Hussain). Soon after its release many Bollywood celebrities appreciated the teaser and welcomed Aayush and Warina in the industry.

Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri will release on October 5.

