Love You Ma: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other B-town stars mark Mother’s Day with beautiful messages. See photos

Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Sushant Singh Rajput shared some heartfelt messages on Mother’s Say. Actor Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture of her mother on her Instagram and wrote, “I got it from my mama ” ❤️sonirazdan #happymothersday.” Deepika Padukone wished her mother and wrote on Instagram,”Love You Ma…❤️ #MothersDayEveryday.”

Shraddha shared a beautiful picture of her mum on Instagram too. “My mommy. My best friend. The wind beneath my wings. My everything. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for being you. Happy Mother’s Day,” Shraddha wrote. Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of her mother and wrote, “My mother had a great deal of trouble with me but I think she enjoyed it 😛MARK TWAIN @kapoor.Sunita #happymorthersday love you, mommy.” Sonakshi wrote, “The love of my life! Happy Mothers day you beautiful lady.”

Sushant Singh Rajput also shared some heartfelt messages on the photo sharing platform. “Why do I feel that I would suddenly wake up from this dream and would hear you calling my name‬ ‪ #Maa ‬, ” Sushant wrote on Instagram. The actor shared yet another lovely picture and captioned it as,”Right from when you embraced me for the first time, till I embraced you for the last time, those were the best moments of my life.You still live as everything that’s good in me. I miss you a lot.”

Farhan Akhtar shared a lovely picture of his mother Honey Irani on Instagram and wrote, “So much of a mothers time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mothers Day.” Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, “#HappyMothersDay.:) #Dulari #HomeMaker #PushkarsWife #BittuAndRajusMom.”

