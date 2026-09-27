Love & War, Dhurandhar, Animal: Sanjay Gupta slams Bollywood posters showing stars smoking

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has objected to the recurring depiction of Bollywood stars smoking on film posters, citing examples ranging from Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 crime drama Animal to Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar. The latest instance, according to him, is Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period romance Love & War.

Sanjay Gupta on actors smoking in film posters

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing gritty action thrillers such as Kaante (2002), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kaabil (2017), took to X on Sunday to share a collage featuring Ranbir, Ranveer and Vicky smoking in stills from their respective films. “What is the point of those unpleasant anti smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films?,” he asked.