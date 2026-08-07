‘Wrong partner’: Love Today producer stopped selling remake rights after Loveyapa experience

Last year saw the release of Loveyapa, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was panned by critics and also failed to make an impact at the box office. Now, Archana Kalpathi, the producer of the original film, has opened up about why the remake failed to connect with the Hindi audience despite Love Today being a massive success in Tamil cinema.

‘Not transparent with us’

In a recent interview, Arachana said that the mistake was not with the filmmaking itself but with the production partner they chose for the Hindi remake. She explained, “The issue was the wrong partner. We did not know anyone in the Hindi film industry. We were introduced to the Hindi producers by someone. The issue was not with the making of the film itself. No, it was a mistake on our part in choosing to tie up with the wrong production partner for the remake. They were simply not transparent with us.”