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‘Wrong partner’: Love Today producer stopped selling remake rights after Loveyapa experience
Archana Kalpathi says Loveyapa failed to connect with Hindi audiences because of the 'wrong production partner.'
Last year saw the release of Loveyapa, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was panned by critics and also failed to make an impact at the box office. Now, Archana Kalpathi, the producer of the original film, has opened up about why the remake failed to connect with the Hindi audience despite Love Today being a massive success in Tamil cinema.
‘Not transparent with us’
In a recent interview, Arachana said that the mistake was not with the filmmaking itself but with the production partner they chose for the Hindi remake. She explained, “The issue was the wrong partner. We did not know anyone in the Hindi film industry. We were introduced to the Hindi producers by someone. The issue was not with the making of the film itself. No, it was a mistake on our part in choosing to tie up with the wrong production partner for the remake. They were simply not transparent with us.”
‘Wanted to remake it with newcomers’
She added that their original intention was to follow the same approach they had taken with Love Today and cast newcomers in the Hindi remake. However, she claimed that the Hindi producers did not involve them in key decisions regarding the film. “Our intention was to make the remake with newcomers like we did in Love Today. The Hindi producers did not share their plans, like who they will cast etc, with us. They made the film keeping us outside. After Love Today, we have stopped making remakes. We don’t sell remake rights anymore. Instead, we dub our original films ourselves and sell them directly for satellite broadcast and OTT platforms.”
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For those unaware, Loveyapa was produced in Hindi by Phantom Studios, the company that traces its origins to Phantom Films, which was founded in 2011 by Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. The four co-founders officially dissolved their seven-year partnership in 2018. In March 2022, the company was renamed Phantom Studios, with Srishti Behl serving as its CEO.
Loveyapa released in 2025 and grossed around Rs 8.81 crore in India.
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