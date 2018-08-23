Love Sonia trailer: A harrowing tale of human trafficking

Love Sonia trailer: The Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee starrer will release on September 14. Love Sonia trailer: The Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee starrer will release on September 14.

The trailer of Love Sonia, a harrowing tale of a 17-year-old girl Sonia who is out to rescue her sister from the clutches of sex traffickers, is out. The over two-minute long trailer takes you through the struggle of Sonia played by Mrunal Thakur. It begins with Rajkummar Rao assuring Sonia of protection from the vicious flesh trade and what follows next is a flashback of how she became a victim of it.

Backed by a stellar cast including Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Adil Hussain and Sai Tamhankar, Love Sonia is inspired by real events. The trailer highlights the misery of those in the flesh trade. Two sisters Sonia and Preeti are separated after the latter is sold off by her father. Sonia goes out in search of Preeti but finds herself stuck in the world of sex trade. But it is her determination for survival against all odds which hits you hard and leaves you convinced to watch the Tabrez Noorani directorial.

Watch the trailer of Love Sonia

Noorani, who has previously been associated with films like Life Of Pi, Zero Dark Thirty and Slumdog Millionaire says, “It is incredibly satisfying to be releasing this trailer and the movie in India, where I was born, raised and first started working in the entertainment industry. I am also glad to introduce the extremely talented Mrunal Thakur who has given this film everything.”

Slumdog Millionaire fame Freida Pinto says, “Human Trafficking has been around for many years, the medium of film is really powerful and when you know there’s a topic that needs attention, it can start to create a global conversation.” Richa Chadha adds, “Working on this project left a deep impact on me. The story is quite moving and emotional. It’s a story of love, family, the ultimate sacrifice and a triumph of the human spirit. I am proud of the film.”

Here are a few stills from Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and Rajkummar Rao

Manoj Bajpayee in Love Sonia. Manoj Bajpayee in Love Sonia.

Mrunal Thakur of Kumkum Bhagya fame plays the titular role of Sonia in Love Sonia. Mrunal Thakur of Kumkum Bhagya fame plays the titular role of Sonia in Love Sonia.

A still from the movie Love Sonia. A still from the movie Love Sonia.

Rajkummar Rao also plays a pivotal role in Love Sonia. Rajkummar Rao also plays a pivotal role in Love Sonia.

Love Sonia has already won laurels globally at several film festivals and has also won the Best Indie Film Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018. Richa has been honoured with an outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival for her performance in the film.

Love Sonia will release on September 14, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd