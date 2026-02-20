‘Do na love jihad!’: Lekha Washington’s response to trolls targeting her relationship with Imran Khan

Lekha Washington responded with humour after being trolled for her inter-faith relationship with Imran Khan following their appearance at a film premiere.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Imran Khan, Lekha WashingtonImran Khan and Lekha Washington are in a relationship. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Imran Khan and actress-artist Lekha Washington, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, were recently spotted together at the premiere of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Their appearance triggered trolling on social media, with some users targeting their inter-faith relationship. Lekha chose to respond to the trolling with humour.

Lekha Washington’s cheeky response to trolls

She took to Instagram to address the backlash in a video, saying, “Love Jihad – apparently it is being done to me, a part Burmese, Italian , Punjabi , raised in south India, moved to north India with a dad who’s Roman Catholic but agnostic persona (is being love-jihaded by) a guy who’s father is part Hindu part Scottish and a mom who is Muslim. So I am like, ‘Do Na Love Jihad,’ and I say, ‘No, no. Instead, I make lights’.”

 

Lekha on being targeted for inter-faith relationship

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Lekha spoke further about being trolled for her relationship with Imran and how their interfaith dynamic has been labelled online. Talking about her response, she said, “Videos of me being used to fuel hate and division are the exact opposite of what I stand for. It’s important to deal with this with humor, in my opinion, quite literally, make light of the ridiculousness of it all.”

Talking about the scrutiny around her relationship and the trolling, Lekha said, “My own family is open, multi-hyphenate and respectful of all, as is my partner’s family. I get to witness how a multicultural, expansive, kind, creative and inclusive people beautifully support each other. How lucky am I? I am deeply humbled by the awesomeness of the folks around me.”

She also spoke about how she deals with public commentary. “When other people say nasty, reductive things to you, it says a lot more about them than it does you. We live in a world where women are first judged by appearance and only much later by their own personhood. I will continue to be the best me I can be, doing the best work I can do. Haters are going to hate, lovers have to love,” she concluded.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, and the two share a daughter. They tied the knot in 2011 and separated in 2019 after eight years of marriage.

Imran Khan opens up about his separation from Avantika Malik

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Imran Khan spoke about his decision to separate from Avantika, stating that it was a conscious step towards healing.

Story continues below this ad

“Our relationship began when we were very young, and we didn’t have the life experience to understand what was healthy or unhealthy in a partnership. Once I became more conscious, I saw we were stuck in a cycle we couldn’t break. Any change required both of us, and it wasn’t happening. I understood that in order to be the healthiest, best version of myself, I have to remove myself from this relationship. We were not in sync; we were not able to support each other being the best version of ourselves. Whatever the hurt and trauma that comes from separation, it is still preferable to remaining in an unhealthy environment,” he said.

In another conversation with Showsha, he reflected on how the decision has shaped his life since.

“This choice that I made has been validated resoundingly. In the past seven years since we separated, my own personal health, emotional health, mental health have gone tremendously well. I look back at the pictures of myself in the last few years of my marriage and I look like a person with a serious illness. So it is ultimately for the good.”

