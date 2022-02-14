Love Hostel trailer: Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra play star-crossed lovers in this Shah Rukh Khan presentation

The first trailer of Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Love Hostel is out, and by the looks of it, the film promises to be a compelling romantic drama with a gruesome crime angle.

Sanya and Vikrant play star-crossed lovers Ashu and Jyoti who seek refuge in a safe home after not getting acceptance from Jyoti’s parents for the wedding. The couple elope, and the matriarch in Jyoti’s family becomes vengeful and seeks to put an end to the mess on her own terms. Enter Bobby’s mercenary Dagar who is hired to chase down the lovers, but only time will tell if he ends up joining forces with the bad people, or decides to help the lovebirds.

The action looks promising and Bobby Deol looks well-suited to play the hitman. Donning a rugged avatar for this raw role, Bobby’s second innings as a ‘character actor’ seems unstoppable for now.

Talking about the fllm, Vikrant Massey said in a statement, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times”.

Bobb Deol elaborated on his character Dagar and stated, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written. It’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out”.

Helmed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. It will premiere on February 25 on ZEE5.