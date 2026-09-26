Vicky Kaushal looks suave in his first look from Bhansali’s Love and War. See here

After sharing the first looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War, the makers have now unveiled Vicky Kaushal’s first look through a special vintage-style poster. In the poster, Vicky can be seen sporting a vintage haircut and moustache as he tries to light a cigarette with an antique-looking lighter.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote in the caption, “Nazrein milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!” The poster also revealed the film’s release date. Love & War will hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The poster soon caught the attention of Vicky’s co-star Alia Bhatt, who dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Actor Sonam Kapoor also reacted to the post with clapping emojis.

On Thursday, the makers had unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster. It showed the actor sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage sports car, sporting a bullet wound on his arm.

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Similarly, on Friday, the makers dropped Alia Bhatt’s first-look poster. The actor was seen dressed in red, with the setting evoking the retro cabaret songs that featured prominently in films of the 1960s and 1970s.

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First announced in January 2024, Love & War marks the second film featuring real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, after Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

While Alia and Ranbir have previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya, respectively, Love & War marks Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

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Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Love & War is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 425 crore. A report by Variety India from a couple of months ago claimed that the three lead actors have not charged a fee for the film. The report also stated that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has secured a deal worth Rs 130 crore with Netflix and earned another Rs 70-80 crore through its music and satellite rights.