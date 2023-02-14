scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Love Again trailer: Heartbroken Priyanka Chopra navigates grief as she struggles with falling in love a second time, Nick Jonas features in hilarious cameo

The trailer for Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is out.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra stars in Love Again.
Priyanka Chopra is on a difficult journey to find love in her latest Hollywood film Love Again. Also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, the movie follows the story of a grieving woman named Mira (Chopra), who finds a special connection by sheer accident after she sends text messages to her late fiance’s number, unaware that it has been assigned to a man named Rob (Heughan). He’s moved by the emotion of her texts and later takes Dion’s help to meet Mira in person. There’s a cameo from Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas as well.

The trailer begins with a rather morose Mira talking about how everyone’s dreams eventually die as she struggles with her grief. She tries to ‘put herself out there’ and even goes on a date with Jonas’ character, which doesn’t work out well. She meets Rob and they strike a close friendship and find a chance at love again. Dion features throughout the trailer as some sort of a love guru.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra says films didn’t feel like her reality when she began: ‘At 17 or 18, I was shaking as I walked on a set with Sunny Deol’

Talking about Love Again, Priyanka Chopra told People, “It was just such a joy to be able to do this character because Mira is just a really sensitive, empathetic person who’s stuck in a place she can’t seem to get out of. And we’ve all been there.” She added that the film tackles ‘mature issues’ and complexities that one finds in a journey to true love, while navigating grief.

Priyanka cemented her position in Hollywood with her show Quantico. She went on to star in Isn’t It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections.

Love Again will release in theatres on May 23.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 21:12 IST
