Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara-Kartik starrer feels like a rehash of the original Imtiaz Ali film

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, is out. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film takes its title from Ali’s 2009 film that starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

In the trailer, we see two timelines. One features Sara and Kartik living in the present-day world, and the other one has Kartik and debutante Arushi Sharma playing school kids back in 1990.

Watch the trailer of Love Aaj Kal here:

From what we can tell from the trailer, Sara Ali Khan’s Zoe is a career-oriented woman who is still trying to strike a work-life balance. Kartik, in the present day, is in love with her and believes that they are meant to be together. The 1990 setting is quite innocent as the two lovebirds are school kids.

As of now, the film is quite reminiscent of the original 2009 film. The timelines, the music, the setting – everything feels like we have seen it before. Since Saif was a part of the original, it would be a nice surprise if he has a cameo in the film.

Love Aaj Kal has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali. Ali joins hands with music composer Pritam again. The two have earlier collaborated on films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Love Aaj Kal releases on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

