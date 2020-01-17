Love Aaj Kal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are impressive

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal is out. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Sara and Kartik, the movie will also feature Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma in significant parts.
Earlier, the director had shared a poster of the movie which featured Sara and Kartik looking romantic and distant at the same time. It was shared with a caption that read, “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”
About a decade ago, Imtiaz Ali had helmed a movie which was also called Love Aaj Kal. The film featured Sara Ali Khan’s father and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Looking at the poster, it seems safe to assume that like his previous venture, this Sara Ali Khan starrer will also narrate a love story set in two different time periods — 1990 and 2020. In the 2020 movie, Sara will be seen essaying a character called Zoe, while Kartik will play Veer in the movie.
According to the makers, the movie will “present a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn or perhaps unlearn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.”
Highlights
"My character Zoey is from today. Her career is so important for her. It is for all of us. So Zoey is very today, and I could relate to her," says Sara Ali Khan.
"Playing two characters in this film was difficult for me. I also have my personality traits, and playing these two complex characters along with that was challenging," says Kartik Aaryan.
"I don't know what the relevance of love is, but i think everything in the world moves around because of love. When a man and a woman are in love, the universe moves around because of that love. I feel like everybody goes through the same cycle. In some sort of way, I feel this is my way to tell the younger generation what love is and how I see love at my age. My only reason to make movies is to tell love stories. I don't have to put in too much effort into telling that story," says Imtiaz Ali.
"This is Love Aaj Kal. This is not Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not a sequel. Imtiaz sir had clearly stated what love was then with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan's character. I am not playing Deepika Padukone's character. We are portraying totally new characters, but we are aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and we are okay with that. This film talks about the love of today," says Sara Ali KHan.
Kartik Aaryan adds, "As Sara said, this is a totally new film. We have not carried forward the first film. The film will be compared to that film, more than characters or actors being compared. Even if Imtiaz sir makes another Love Aaj Kal again with us, it will be compared to this one."
"I know why people compare the three of us. We three are very young. They both are my friends. They are my contemporaries. We three will have a great journey. We have only just started," says Sara Ali Khan.
"I am so glad that Ranveer Singh introduced me to Sara. Today whatever is, it is because of him," says Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan interrupts and says, "Hello, this love story is because of me (laughs)."
"I am still Saif Ali Khan's daughter. That will never change, and I am proud of the tag. With work, if things change, they do. But I will always be known as Saif Ali Khan's daughter," says Sara Ali Khan.
"I think this story is a very franchisable idea. I had told this story then, and I am able to tell a story today. I would like to tell it again. The process of relationships has changed, so we will always have a new story to tell," says Imtiaz Ali.
"The definition of love has changed. It keeps changing with changing times. We think what it used to be and what it has become, but love doesn't change. Why two people fall in love doesn't change," says Imtiaz Ali.
"It is going to be a date night on Valentine's Day. We are going to watch the film together. Love Aaj Kal," says Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.
"When I hear #sarthik thing, I am genuinely very grateful to the audience for accepting a jodi so wholeheartedly even before the film releases," says Sara Ali Khan.
"I don't know what to tell you when you guys ask me this. Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?" says Kartik Aaryan. Kartik then looks at Sara and says the lines - 'Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri sara'.
"It is like a dream come true. I remember the first time I got a call from him. I was shooting for Lukka Chuppi. I was surprised, and I locked myself in the vanity van. I told everyone that I was in the washroom as I had an upset stomach. But I was talking to Imtiaz sir on the phone, and I did not want to be disturbed at all. When we were talking about the film, it was something else, and Love Aaj Kal happened. Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar are amongst our favourite films. So, I don't know what to say. It is a complete circle. It is amazing how sir saw me in Veer and Raghu's characters. My thought process has changed so much while working with him. It was an experience working with Imtiaz sir," says Kartik Aaryan.
"It has been a dream come true to work with Imtiaz sir. He is such a warm, gentle and nurturing person. He knows exactly what he wants, and knows, at least in my case, how to get it from me. I am stammering today because I cannot believe that I have had the opportunity to work with him. I still remember the day I met him in New Delhi, when I was feeling terrible after giving a bad shot, and Imtiaz sir told me that I should feel that way. So, he knows how to tell you how you should feel, and that taught me a lot," says Sara Ali Khan.
"I have never been so nervous for my trailer, film, or even while standing beside someone (he is standing between Imtiaz and Sara). I have no words to express my feeling right now, but it has been a dream team that I have worked with," says Kartik Aaryan.
As of now, Love Aaj Kal is quite reminiscent of the original 2009 film. The timelines, the music, the setting – everything feels like we have seen it before. Since Saif was a part of the original, it would be a nice surprise if he has a cameo in the film.
"I am very nervous today, but thank you for coming today and liking the trailer. I hope you all like the film too," says Sara Ali Khan.
"Every Love Aaj Kal film is going to be a monumental project. It was ten years ago, and it is now," says Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali.
"It is a very nostalgic feeling as my journey started with Love Aaj Kal, ten years ago. Some of us have become old too, and I am so happy we got an opportunity to work on this film. I think this is also Imtiaz Ali 2.0. He has worked with a whole bunch of young and new people. And this is beautiful," says Love Aaj Kal producer Dinesh Vijan.