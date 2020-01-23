Love Aaj Kal song Shayad: This Arijit Singh track about first love is easy on the ear

The first song of Love Aaj Kal is “Shayad”. The first song of Love Aaj Kal is “Shayad”.

The first song of Love Aaj Kal titled “Shayad” was released on Wednesday, and it has Imtiaz Ali written all over it. The track features the lead trio of the film – Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the track is about the innocence of first love.

The video of “Shayad” cuts between two timelines, one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. It shows the actors discovering different facets of love and commitment. While Kartik’s romance with his school sweetheart Arushi is everything old school, including movie outings, his relationship with Sara is shown to be more expressive. The underlying emotion, however, remains the same.

Talking about the song, music composer Pritam said in a statement, “For me, this song is a trip down memory lane. I remember when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had just released. The romances in my hometown, Jamshedpur, were heavily influenced by the soundtrack from that film. With “Shayad”, I have tried to recreate that atmosphere.”

He added, “Shayad speaks of the innocence of first love and how even over time that love remains precious and meaningful. I wanted to invoke the nostalgia of first love with the audience.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films shared, “You never really forget your first love, do you? That’s exactly where Shayad transports you. That new excitement and slight hesitation-that Irshad has described so effortlessly, adding to that Pritam da’s beautiful melody, this one will stay with us for a very long time.”

Love Aaj Kal, which is the second installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise, is slated to release on Valentine’s Day this year.

