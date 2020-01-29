Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan do the ‘Twist’ with a twist

A new song “Haan Main Galat” from Love Aaj Kal released on Wednesday. A new song “Haan Main Galat” from Love Aaj Kal released on Wednesday.

A new song from Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal titled “Haan Main Galat” is out. From the looks of it, it appears to be an end-credit song which sums up two love stories, one of Kartik Aaryan (Vir) and Sara Ali Khan (Zoe), and the other of Kartik Aaryan (Raghu) and Arushi Sharma (Leena).

For all those who were waiting to see if the makers have recreated the chartbuster “Twist” from 2009 release Love Aaj Kal after hearing the beats of it in the trailer, you can relax. “Haan Main Galat” only borrows the hook beats of “Twist” and the rest of the song is a fresh composition in the voice of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Irshaad Kamil has penned the song, and Pritam has composed its music.

Watch “Haan Main Galat” from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan film Love Aaj Kal

Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan showcase their dancing skills as they twirl and twist in the song. In the background, there are posters of classic Bollywood films and graffiti, which according to Imtiaz, “is symbolic and means something in the film.”

Talking about the composition, Pritam said, “We wanted something light and exciting but also something that stays with you. Something that captures the essence of the film. Haan Main Galat is a song you would dance to but also remember.”

A still from song "Haan Main Galat" from the movie Love Aaj Kal.

Lyricist Irshad Kamil added, “This song is the point of view of today’s youth and their reaction to the preconditioning enforced on them by societal do’s and don’ts. Now they have reached a tipping point where they refuse to shape and reshape themselves as per society, and choose to carry on with the acceptance that Haan Main Galat.”

Love Aaj Kal, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Film, is set to hit the screens on February 14.

