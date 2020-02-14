Love Aaj Kal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Love Aaj Kal movie review: The Imtiaz Ali film is expected to dominate the box office. Love Aaj Kal movie review: The Imtiaz Ali film is expected to dominate the box office.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is releasing today. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is being touted as a spiritual successor of the original Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film of the same name. Apart from Kartik and Sara, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant parts.

Earlier, during an interview with The Indian Express, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had opened up about the concept of Love Aaj Kal.

“It is not a sequel or a continuation. It is a fresh story with new characters. The concept, of course, is the same. Two stories, set in different eras, interact with each other. That’s the reason I was very clear about calling my latest movie Love Aaj Kal. This story came in my mind some years ago, when I was talking to my daughter (Ida) about the romantic days of my life. Years later, it had formed a certain narrative. So, I decided to go for it. One love story in the film is set in Delhi, now, and the other story takes place in the 1990s. These two are very different from each other. Yet, the essence of what you are looking for in a lover or a romantic relationship is the same,” Imtiaz had said.

Imtiaz Ali is primarily known for helming romantic dramas like Tamasha, Rockstar, Jab We Met and Socha Na Tha. Asked whether he would ever break away from the genre, the director said, “I want to have the ability and the freedom to do anything, any kind of film that I feel like as long as it is entertaining people. I will do something that I am most interested in, not because I want to change anything.”