Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali: My only reason to make movies is to tell love stories

Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial is Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial is Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Imtiaz Ali on Friday unveiled the trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, the second installment of the Love Aaj Kal franchise. At the trailer launch, Imtiaz shared that his sole purpose of making movies was to tell love stories.

“I don’t know what the relevance of love is, but I think everything in the world moves around because of love. When a man and a woman are in love, the universe moves around because of that love. I feel like everybody goes through the same cycle. In some sort of way, I feel this is my way to tell the younger generation what love is and how I see love at my age. My only reason to make movies is to tell love stories. I don’t have to put in too much effort into telling that story,” Imtiaz Ali said while interacting with the media.

Love Aaj Kal (2009) was helmed by Imtiaz Ali with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. He is now presenting Love Aaj Kal with a modern-day twist. According to the makers, the movie will “present a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn or perhaps unlearn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.”

Explaining why two people falling in love doesn’t change, Imtiaz said, “The definition of love has changed. It keeps changing with changing times. We think what it used to be and what it has become, but love doesn’t change. Why two people fall in love doesn’t change.”

Saif reacts to trailer of daughter Sara's Love Aaj Kal: I kind of like the trailer of my film more

Talking about the Love Aaj Kal franchise, Imtiaz Ali said, “I think this story is a very franchisable idea. I had told this story then, and I am able to tell a story today. I would like to tell it again. The process of relationships has changed, so we will always have a new story to tell.”

Lastly, the director called Love Aaj Kal, a monumental project. He said, “Every Love Aaj Kal film is going to be a monumental project. It was ten years ago, and it is now.”

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day this year.

