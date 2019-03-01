Toggle Menu
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda to star in Love Aaj Kal 2

Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal released in 2009. A decade later, he is reuniting with producer Dinesh Vijan for its sequel that'll star Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.

sara ali khan and kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will play the lead in Love Aaj Kal 2.

After days of speculations, it has finally been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will share screen space in a Bollywood film. The two young heartthrobs are set to share screen space in Love Aaj Kal 2, also starring Randeep Hooda. The film also marks the reunion of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Imtiaz Ali after Love Aaj Kal (2009), that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The makers on Friday made the announcement through a statement, revealing that the film will go on floors in the coming week in Delhi.

As per sources, Kartik, Sara and Randeep have been doing script readings for a while now. “Unlike Imtiaz’s previous two films – Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha – which were set in foreign locales, this one will be shot in Punjab and Delhi,” said the source.

Kartik Aaryan confirmed the news saying, “He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.”

This will be Kartik’s second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan. The duo’s Luka Chuppi released today. It will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz Ali and Randeep Hooda after the critically acclaimed Highway in 2014.

