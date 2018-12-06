Have been getting lot of work from past three months: Vinta Nanda

In 2004, when writer-producer Vinta Nanda first came out with her story of alleged rape, she wasn’t heard. She, in fact, had to face the repercussions, which stops women in the entertainment industry from outing their abusers.

“The fact that I came out in 2004 in a front-page interview, I stopped getting work after that. When we come to collateral damage, nobody looks at what the survivor has gone through. Look at the collateral damage that I or many others like me had to face. From 2005 to 2018 (I didn’t get work),” Nanda said on Wednesday at a panel on MeToo at the curtain raiser of Zee Jaipur Literature Festival.

Drawing a comparison between the last time and earlier this year when she shared her story again, albeit on Facebook, Vinta Nanda said she felt she was being heard. Nanda added, “I suddenly have lot of work to do in the last three months.”

Having said that, Nanda, who has shows like Tara and Papa to her credit, added that there is still a long way to go before she feels her career is completely back on track.

“My film White Noise has still not been bought by anybody on a satellite channel or any digital platform. It is exactly about what we are talking here. Till date that film is lying in the cans,” she said.

Vinta Nanda’s last few months have been about giving interviews to various publications, talking about her ordeal, and attending various panels on the impact of MeToo in India. But the director-producer now wants a break from this routine.

“I put it out on Facebook and then I went to sleep. For me, it was over. I held back for so many years. I was relieved but I had given sleepless nights to everyone, including my family. By the time I woke up, from my building to the office building, there were just media vans parked.

“I woke up to the fact that ok now I have done it. Now I have to live up to it. That is what I am doing until today. I am trying desperately to get back to normal life now. This is the last panel I am saying yes to because I just have to get back to normal life now,” Nanda said.