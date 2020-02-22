Lot of creativity has gone into creating music of 99 Songs: AR Rahman

99 Songs has 15 music tracks and will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram) 99 Songs has 15 music tracks and will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Music maestro AR Rahman believes music is an expression that connects deeply with the audiences.

The Oscar-winning composer, who is making foray into film production with 99 Songs and has also created the music of the film, said a lot of creativity went into creating the tunes for the movie, that are mastered in Dolby Atmos.

“Dolby Atmos Music expands the creative palette for artistes and creators. With this, people can truly experience instruments and vocals in isolation and experience music with incredible clarity. Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

“We’ve unveiled the music track of the song ‘Jwalamukhi’ from the film in Dolby Atmos and what you will notice is that each musical chord will strike an emotional connect with the listener. There is a lot of creativity that has gone into creating the music of ’99 Songs’ and I am super proud of the team,” Rahman said in a statement.

Jio Studios and Sony Music has partnered with Dolby to master music tracks from the film directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

The film with 15 music tracks will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

