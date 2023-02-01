Lost trailer: Yami Gautam’s pursuit for the truth comes at a heavy price in Zee5 film

The trailer of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost, featuring Yami Gautam in the lead role has just dropped. In the film, Yami plays the role of Riddhi Sahani, a crime reporter who is ruthless in her pursuit for the truth. The trailer begins with the disclaimer that around 665 people go missing in India every year. Every two minutes a person goes missing, according to the 2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau. Yami then asks the question, what’s more important for a reporter: the truth or to do the right thing?

The trailer then moves to a harrowed woman lodging a report for her missing brother. A lot of narratives get entwined—whether it is a case of a love story, or has Ishaan been involved in an extremist group. Lost sees Yami’s quest for the truth as she undertakes investigations on her own, running into trouble with powerful people. The film is apparently inspired by true events.

Lost, which will release on ZEE5 on February 16, also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. The film was screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival and received much acclaim.

In 2021, Yami had announced the wrap of Lost with an emotional post with the caption, ” I wrap up Lost today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of Lost, who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I’ve worked with but also and amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions!” The actor had also revealed the “challenges” and “chaos” the team of Lost faced while shooting for the film. “We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times… but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end. My gratitude to dada’s lovely wife, Indrani ma’am for all the warmth & unmatched hospitality and for feeding me the most amazing home cooked Bengali food everyday so that I didn’t miss home.”