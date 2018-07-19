Lopamudra Raut on her Bollywood debut: I feel like a toddler taking her first steps

Being a successful model, many had expected Blood Story actor Lopamudra Raut to play the quintessential glamorous heroine in her first film. Being a successful model, many had expected Blood Story actor Lopamudra Raut to play the quintessential glamorous heroine in her first film.

Bigg Boss 10 fame Lopamudra Raut is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Blood Story. The first poster of the suspense thriller was released on Wednesday. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Lopamudra talks about her film and Bollywood aspirations.

Excitement ringing loud in her voice, Lopamudra shared, “The story will revolve around four characters and is based in Coorg. There’s lot of suspense, drama and intrigue. I am really excited about it. I do not want to reveal too much as it’s a thriller but the story is its real strength. I gave up a lot of offers as I was waiting for a strong script. And when this came my way, I knew that this would be my ideal debut.”

Being a successful model, many had expected Lopa to play the quintessential glamorous heroine in her first film. Talking about the same, the Miss India 2013 finalist said, “That’s how I am. I love breaking stereotypes and the glass ceiling with my choices. From the time I started, I have taken a different route, least expected of me. I want to do different things and stand out. I will never get into the rat race.”

She further said that post the success of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, people thought she would explore the small screen. “But I was very clear in my head that I want to do only films. I think the biggest problem of the youth today is that they have no clue what they want from life. Thankfully for me, every day when I wake up, I know what I am going to do and how.”

Stating that she is training for her big debut, Lopamudra said, “I don’t come from an acting background and I am ready to work hard for my roles. Right now, I feel like a toddler taking her first steps. I am completely trusting my director Hemanth (Hegde) sir and holding his hands to begin my journey. He has already made some successful films down south. And, I am sure we are going to rock with this film also.”

During her stint on the reality shows, her love towards makeup made headlines. Surprisingly, Lopa shared that she has no qualms about doing a de-glam role for a film. “Like any girl, I love makeup as it makes me confident about myself. I don’t know why there’s so much said about it. Being from the fashion and entertainment industry, we need to put our best foot forward. But yes, if a role demands me to be natural or de-glam, I am more than ready for it,” she concluded with a smile.

Bankrolled by N. Lakshmi Narayana, Blood Story will go on floors soon and it release early next year.

