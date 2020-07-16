Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Co. chase a red suitcase full of money

Lootcase has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Lootcase has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

The makers of Lootcase released its trailer on Thursday. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the comedy film stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. It is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 31.

Lootcase promises to be a laugh riot. The trailer begins with a common man Nandan Kumar (Kunal Kemmu) struggling to balance his family issues and finances. But things change when he bumps into a red coloured suitcase full of money. The suitcase is, however, already being eyed by a politician, don and cop. While Nandan is excited about his new found luck, everyone else is plotting to get their hands on the suitcase.

Kunal Kemmu, who plays a middle-class man, looks the part. The other high point of the trailer is Vijay Raaz as the don. His comic timing, dialogue delivery and love for National Geographic channel is something to watch out for.

Kunal Kemmu also tweeted the Lootcase trailer with a quirky video.

Lootcase is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

