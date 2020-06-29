scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The film will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2020 5:31:58 pm
lootcase disney plus hotstar release Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase was earlier slated to release on April 20 this year. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Comedy-drama Lootcase is the latest Bollywood film to release directly on an OTT platform. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial, starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date of Lootcase is yet to be announced.

Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions, the plot of Lootcase revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.

Rohan-Vinayak and Amar Mangrulkar have composed the music for the film, while the lyrics have been written by Shreyas Jain and Kapil Sawant. The technical team comprises Sanu John Varghese and Anand Subaya for cinematography and editing, respectively.

Lootcase was earlier slated to release on April 20 this year, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the latest to join the league of Bollywood films taking the OTT route.

While Gulabo Sitabo released recently on Amazon Prime Video, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb and Dil Bechara are also lined up for a digital release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, ranveer singh photos
Celebrity social media photos: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement