Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase was earlier slated to release on April 20 this year. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram) Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase was earlier slated to release on April 20 this year. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Comedy-drama Lootcase is the latest Bollywood film to release directly on an OTT platform. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial, starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date of Lootcase is yet to be announced.

Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions, the plot of Lootcase revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.

Rohan-Vinayak and Amar Mangrulkar have composed the music for the film, while the lyrics have been written by Shreyas Jain and Kapil Sawant. The technical team comprises Sanu John Varghese and Anand Subaya for cinematography and editing, respectively.

Lootcase was earlier slated to release on April 20 this year, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the latest to join the league of Bollywood films taking the OTT route.

While Gulabo Sitabo released recently on Amazon Prime Video, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb and Dil Bechara are also lined up for a digital release.

