Looop Lapeta trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin caught in an endless loop in this punchy Netflix thriller

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, on Thursday, shared the first trailer of their upcoming Netflix film Looop Lapeta. The film is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic German movie, Run Lola Run. It featured actors Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the lead roles.

The trailer introduces us to Taapsee’s character Savi and her lover Satya, played by Tahir. From the look of it, Looop Lapeta seems to be an entertaining film where a girlfriend (Taapsee) is on a mission to save her boyfriend (Tahir). She has to collect Rs 50 lakh in 50 minutes to save her ‘useless’ boyfriend who gets entangled in the web of gambling. She is stuck in a time loop and gets multiple chances to save his life. The film also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.

Watch the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta here:

For Tahir, Looop Lapeta will be “one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer”. He feels the film presents a fresh take on romance as she said in a statement, “The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya and Savi. Our director has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer.”

Taapsee, who was reluctant about signing Looop Lapeta when she began listening to the script, had a lot of fun while making the film. She said, “This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, Looop Lapeta was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in January 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film will now start streaming on Netflix from February 4.