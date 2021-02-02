Looop Lapeta first look: Taapsee Pannu aka Savi promises ‘a crazy ride’

After wrapping up Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu has moved on to her next film titled Looop Lapeta. On Tuesday, the actor shared her first look from the film.

Introducing her character Savi, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. (Sometimes in life, we end up questioning, ‘How did I end up here?’ I was also thinking the same.) No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta.”

Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role.

Tahir also shared the first look of Taapsee with a caption that read, “When shit gets real. Here’s @taapsee as the crazy and the uber cool Savi in this year’s craziest ride, #LooopLapeta.”

Looop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. It is directed by Aakash Bhatia and produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee has started preparing for Shabash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali Raj. The actor also has Haseen Dilruba in her kitty.