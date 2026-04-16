‘Looking good, baby’: Alia Bhatt cheers on Ranbir Kapoor after he makes it to TIME’s 100 most influential people list

Just two days ago, the internet was abuzz with photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a snowy anniversary getaway with their daughter, Raha. And now, once again, the spotlight has shifted back to Alia, who took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s latest achievement. Ranbir made headlines on Wednesday evening after being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026.

Alia shared a post on her Instagram Story, featuring a screenshot of Ranbir from the magazine, and followed it up with a caption that read, “Looking good, baby,” while also linking to the tribute written for him by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Story Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Story

Ayushmann Khurrana’s homage to Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann’s tribute, a heartfelt homage to his contemporary, praised Ranbir for his unique presence in the world of cinema. “There are actors who chase legacy, and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. “In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels: box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film.”

Ayushmann went on to explain Ranbir’s impact in a broader cultural context: “In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity.”

The tribute also highlighted Ranbir’s role on the global stage: “He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn’t just a movie star: he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures.”

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About TIME 100 List

The 2026 TIME 100 list features a diverse range of global entertainers, including Blake Lively, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Claire Danes, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Wagner Moura, and Nikki Glaser. In addition to Ranbir, the list also includes Indian representatives such as Chef Vikas Khanna and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

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About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia’s journey together began almost a decade ago when they first collaborated on Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2022, and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year.

On the professional front, Ranbir is set to portray Lord Ram in his upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, Alia is preparing for the release of Alpha, an action-packed spy adventure in which she stars alongside Sharvari. The duo will also share the screen once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Vicky Kaushal.