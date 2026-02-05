‘Look what happened to Rajesh Khanna’: Ketan Anand says father Chetan Anand refused to work with the actor after he became a star

A lot has been said about Rajesh Khanna’s gigantic rise to superstardom. But with success comes great responsibility, and that is something filmmaker Ketan Anand, son of the late legend Chetan Anand, recently reflected upon. He spoke about how failure may be easier to tackle, but success is a pill that is often difficult to swallow, with multiple side effects.

In a conversation with Unheard Tales Podcast, Ketan discussed the challenges of handling success. He said, “Look what happened to Rajesh Khanna. He would have been a total legend in his own time, he was, for a few years. His first film was Aakhri Khat, with my father. He got his break with my father. My father always wanted new people.” He then added how, after Rajesh Khanna became a major star, his father, Chetan Anand, chose not to work with him.