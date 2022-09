Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday make a stylish appearance

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 took place on Wednesday night in Mumbai, with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Celebrities were also photographed posing with their trophies.

While Salman Khan was the chief guest, others such as Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Isha Koppikar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, and many others, were spotted on the red carpet.

Some celebrities from the television industry, such as Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat were also seen at the event.

See all photos from Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 here:

Salman Khan arriving for the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan looked all stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan shared a moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was seen at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan looked stunning in all-white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Babli Bouncer team Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar were seen posing with an award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor posed at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raqesh Bapat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashami Desai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari seen at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Isha Koppikar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maniesh Paul won an award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It looks like the celebrities had a gala night!