Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan turn heads at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai on Thursday. While Sara Ali Khan arrived with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a solo appearance. Shilpa bagged the Most Stylish Fashion Icon award at the event. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, won the Rising Star award. Manoj Bajpayee and Rohit Shetty also took home awards.
Other celebrities who attended the event included Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Gulshan Grover, Isha Koppikar, Mahima Makwana and Krishna Shroff.
Here are photos from Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021:
