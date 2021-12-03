scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan turn heads at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rohit Shetty among others attended Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
December 3, 2021 5:05:36 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and more lit the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 red carpetLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai on Thursday. While Sara Ali Khan arrived with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a solo appearance. Shilpa bagged the Most Stylish Fashion Icon award at the event. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, won the Rising Star award. Manoj Bajpayee and Rohit Shetty also took home awards.

Other celebrities who attended the event included Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Gulshan Grover, Isha Koppikar, Mahima Makwana and Krishna Shroff.

Here are photos from Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021:

shilpa Shilpa Shetty looked stunning at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shilpa award Shilpa Shetty won the Most Stylish Fashion Icon award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

mrunal Mrunal Thakur won the Rising Star award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya Ananya Panday looked stylish at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sunny leone Sunny Leone looked pretty in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sunny leone husband Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber posed for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sara ali khan, ALR Sara arrived with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rohit shetty Rohit Shetty attended Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) manoj Manoj Bajpayee was among the winners at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mahima We spotted Mahima Makwana at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) isha kopikar Isha Koppikar graced Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gulshan grover Gulshan Grover clicked at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

