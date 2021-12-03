Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan turn heads at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held in Mumbai on Thursday. While Sara Ali Khan arrived with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a solo appearance. Shilpa bagged the Most Stylish Fashion Icon award at the event. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, won the Rising Star award. Manoj Bajpayee and Rohit Shetty also took home awards.