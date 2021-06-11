Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates Tom Hiddleston aka Loki’s love: ‘You are kind, God of Mischief’

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photos: Express Archives and Marvel)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a special message for the God of Mischief – Loki. Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, SRK responded to Marvel star Tom Hiddleston’s Word Association video where he referred to SRK at the mention of India and Bollywood.

Shah Rukh retweeted the same video on Friday, and wrote, “You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!”

In a promotional video posted on the official Twitter handle of Disney Plus Hotstar, Tom Hiddleston was seen playing the game of Word Association. At the mention of India and Bollywood, his reply was Shah Rukh Khan. At the mention of an Indian city, Tom picked Chennai as his elder sister or ‘akka’ used to stay in the city.

Tom Hiddleston returned as the titular anti-hero in Marvel Studios’ latest web series Loki that began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 9. The show picks up from where Loki disappeared with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame when Iron-Man, Captain America, Hulk and Ant-Man travel back to 2012 during the Battle of New York to obtain the Space Stone.

In the show Loki, the God of Mischief is presented before the Time Variance Authority to undergo trial for his ‘crimes’ against the sacred timeline.

Loki is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.