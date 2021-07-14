scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Loki episode 6 has a Bollywood connection, Marvel leaves Indian fans excited

The makers of Loki confirmed the inclusion of the Bollywood song with a mention in the end credits.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 9:09:48 pm
loki sokanshi sinha song Happy Phirr Bhag JayegiLoki episode 6 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Loki episode 6 on Wednesday took Indian fans by surprise as it featured the song “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018).

The web series opens with a sweeping shot of the universe, and we hear lines spoken by MCU characters Falcon, Wasp, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Thor, Captain America, Hank Pym, Captain Marvel, Loki, Korg, Classic Loki, Vision and Sylvie. We also hear words spoken by real-life personalities like Alan Watts, Neil Armstrong, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Nelson Mandela, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Maya Angelou. The sequence is interspersed with music, including the song “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” from Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018). The makers of Loki confirmed the inclusion of the song with a mention in the end credits.

loki sonakshi song Marvel Studios mentioned “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” in the end credits of Loki Episode 6. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney Plus Hotstar)

Composed by Mudassar Aziz, “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” has been sung by Sohail Sen, Shadab Faridi and Neha Bhasin.

Loki episode 6 ended on a cliffhanger, with the introduction of a new character – He Who Remains, who is expected to turn into the villain Kang the Conqueror in Phase 4. Marvel also announced Loki Season 2, with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino returning as Loki and Sylvie, respectively.

Loki is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

