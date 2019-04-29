Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Rekha and others cast their vote

Toggle Menu
On Monday, several celebrities of the film industry cast their vote in Mumbai. Among the early birds were Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Ravi Kishan and Rahul Bose.

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Rahul Bose were among many celebrities that cast their ballot in Mumbai on Monday (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra; Twitter/rahulbose).

71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. On Monday, several celebrities of the film industry cast their vote in Mumbai. Among the early birds were Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Ravi Kishan and Rahul Bose.

While Rekha voted in Bandra, Ravi Kishan, who is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, was seen showing his inked finger to the media at the Goregaon polling booth.

The talented Rahul Bose took to Twitter to share a photo of himself posing with an inked finger and wrote, “Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who is in the city, took to Instagram to share a post which said, “This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts.”

BJP’s sitting MP Paresh Rawal was seen with his wife Swaroop Sampat casting their votes at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. On the other hand, Anupam Kher urged people to vote with a social media post which said, “Your vote counts. Please vote.”

Raghu Ram tweeted, “For 5 years, all the parties talked, and we listened. Today, we’ll talk. And they’ll listen! #VoteKarMumbai #VoteHard.”

