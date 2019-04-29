Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Rekha and others cast their vote

71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. On Monday, several celebrities of the film industry cast their vote in Mumbai. Among the early birds were Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Ravi Kishan and Rahul Bose.

Advertising

While Rekha voted in Bandra, Ravi Kishan, who is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, was seen showing his inked finger to the media at the Goregaon polling booth.

The talented Rahul Bose took to Twitter to share a photo of himself posing with an inked finger and wrote, “Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin.”

#Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/z14VraA06W — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin pic.twitter.com/KCTqwLEToq — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP’s Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. pic.twitter.com/s9mH0pHLey — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai : BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/V4iXvzhD9D — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who is in the city, took to Instagram to share a post which said, “This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts.”

Advertising

BJP’s sitting MP Paresh Rawal was seen with his wife Swaroop Sampat casting their votes at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. On the other hand, Anupam Kher urged people to vote with a social media post which said, “Your vote counts. Please vote.”

Raghu Ram tweeted, “For 5 years, all the parties talked, and we listened. Today, we’ll talk. And they’ll listen! #VoteKarMumbai #VoteHard.”