Lok Sabha election results 2019: Here’s how the celebrity candidates fared

The poll outcome was announced today, and the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a bigger mandate than 2014.

Many film and television celebrities entered the political world recently including actors like Urmila Matondkar and Sunny Deol. Veteran actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini have long been a part of the political machinery.

Here’s how the celebrities fared, so far, in their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

1. Smriti Irani (BJP) – Amethi – Leading

2. Sunny Deol (BJP) – Gurdaspur – Winner

3. Urmila Matondkar (INC) – Mumbai North – Loser

4. Nusrat Jahan (AITC) – Basirhat – Leading

5. Mimi Chakraborty (AITC) – Jadavpur – Leading

6. Prakash Raj (Independent) – Bangalore Central – Loser

7. Shatrughan Sinha (INC) – Patna Sahib – Trailing

8. Hema Malini (BJP) – Mathura – Leading

9. Jayaprada (BJP) – Rampur – Trailing

10. Ravi Kishan (BJP) Gorakhpur – Winner

11. Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (BJP) – Azamgarh – Trailing

12. Hans Raj Hans (BJP) – North West Delhi – Leading

13. Manoj Tiwari (BJP) – North East Delhi – Winner

14. Moonmoon Sen (AITC) – Asansol – Loser

15. Babul Supriyo (BJP) – Asansol – Winner

16. Nikhil Kumaraswamy – JDS – Mandya – Loster

17. Sumalatha – Independent – Mandya – Winner

18. Kirron Kher – BJP – Chandigarh – Winner