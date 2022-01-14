Lohri 2022: Newlywed Yami Gautam glows in red, Kajol is all smiles with mother-in-law, see all photos

Lohri celebrations may be low-key given the fears of Omicron and surging Covid-19 numbers but Bollywood celebs made sure that they spent some family time. While Kajol spent the festival with her family, newlywed Yami Gautam was all smiles with her sister.

Yami Gautam’s sister and actor Surilie Gautam shared a photo and wrote, “Happy First Lohri to my most beautiful 🥰😘❤️🔥 #lohricelebration #love #togetherness #family @yamigautam.” Yami looked resplendent in a red saree and heavy jewellery while her husband and director Aditya Dhar was missing in the click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surilie Gautam (@s_u_r_i_l_i_e)

While Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn was missing in the photos, his mom and sister joined the actor for the celebration. Kajol first posted a click that featured her with her son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, and Neelam’s son Daanish Gandhi. “Mamas and babies and happies.. #happylohri everyone !,” posted Kajol. We also saw another photo of the actor with her mother-in-law Veena Devgan and Neelam Devgan. Kajol and Ajay’s daughter Nysa was also not seen at this celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Newlywed Anushka Ranjan was also seen celebrating her first Lohri with actor-husband Aditya Seal after marriage.

(Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram) (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram)

(Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram) (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram)

Sonu Sood was seen singing a folk song on the occasion of Lohri while actor Neetu Kapoor also took us inside her little celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Sood Sachar (@malvika_sachar)

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Happy Lohri!