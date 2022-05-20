Lock Upp reunion at Dhaakad screening: Anjali Arora meets Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila, see all photos and videos

The Dhaakad screening turned out to be quite a star-studded affair. A large number of actors were present on the occasion to cheer the lead star Kangana Ranaut. Her Lock Upp ‘kaidis’ also attended the event and were seen having a heart-warming reunion. While runner-up Payal Rohatgi’s post about Kangana seemingly being unhappy to see her is going viral, fans have been left jumping with joy as besties Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui aka Munjali finally met. As the two shared a hug, he also introduced his girlfriend Nazila, and the trio posed together for pictures.

As readers would know, Munawar and Anjali shared a very close bond on Lock Upp, leading fans to root for them. While the two maintained they were just friend, Anjali did confess that she developed romantic feelings for him. Once the show ended, the two kept their distance from each other, leaving fans quite disappointed. Fans even felt the last night’s meeting was quite ‘fake’ and ‘forced’. They even blamed Nazila for not allowing Munawar to continue his friendship with Anjali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Admirerr (@munawar_admirer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MunaWAR Ka Fan (@munawarka.fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bally’s Entertainment (@ballysentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MunaWAR Ka Fan (@munawarka.fan)

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, dressed in a white shirt and peach trousers, was even seen posing with the Dhaakad team, including Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal. Girlfriend Nazila in her matching peach jumpsuit was seen by his side, as he met his other Lock Upp co-contestants.

Checkout more photos from the Dhaakad screening here:

Munawar Faruqui joins the Dhaakad team for a photo at the film’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Munawar Faruqui joins the Dhaakad team for a photo at the film’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Munawar Faruqui and Nazila entered the screening hand in hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Munawar Faruqui and Nazila entered the screening hand in hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut poses for the camera at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut poses for the camera at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lock Upp finalist Shivam Sharma shows off his physique on the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp finalist Shivam Sharma shows off his physique on the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal with his daughters and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Rampal with his daughters and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lock Upp contestants Saisha Shinde, Lock Upp contestants Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey and Zeeshan Khan pose together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui on the Dhaakad screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui on the Dhaakad screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zeeshan Khan poses for the camera at the Dhaakad screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Zeeshan Khan poses for the camera at the Dhaakad screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Payal Rohatgi graced the Dhaakad screening on Thursday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Payal Rohatgi graced the Dhaakad screening on Thursday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal was also joined by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters at the screening. Other Lock Upp contestants like Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Kaaranvir Bohra, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Merchant, Vinit Kakar among others were also part of the event.