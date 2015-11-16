Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ won’t be shot in Punjab to avoid location clash with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’

Few days back, the production team of Sultan had visited various villages including Gujjarwal where Dangal shoot is going on and even booked an entire floor in high end hotel of city for arrival of Salman Khan by November end. Few days back, the production team of Sultan had visited various villages including Gujjarwal where Dangal shoot is going on and even booked an entire floor in high end hotel of city for arrival of Salman Khan by November end.

After visiting the various villages in Punjab near Ludhiana and doing recce, Yash Raj Films have scrapped the shooting schedule for Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ in Punjab.

The sources from the production team confirmed to The Indian Express that the shooting schedule in Punjab is cancelled as of now and the prime reason for the same is the clash of locations with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ whose shooting is currently ongoing in Ludhiana rural.

Few days back, the production team of ‘Sultan’ had visited various villages including Gujjarwal where Aamir Khan is shooting for ‘Dangal’ and had even booked an entire floor in high end hotel of city for arrival of Salman Khan by November end.

However, a source from Yash Raj Films said, “Now the entire shooting schedule has been shifted to Haryana, Mumbai and some areas near Delhi and Salman Khan would be staying in the capital only. The schedule for Punjab has been scrapped because locations were more or less getting similar to what Dangal team is using and since both movies are related wrestling, it was inappropriate to shoot for Sultan in Punjab especially Ludhiana villages. As of now, the Punjab schedule stands cancelled.”

Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari, director of Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ has also worked with Yash Raj Films as he was the writer for ‘Kill Dil’ which was released in 2014 starring Parineeti Chopra, Ranvir Singh and Ali Zafar.

Based of real life story of Haryana-based wrestler Sultan Ali Khan, ‘Sultan’ director Ali Abbas Zafar had shared photographs of famous Manakpur Shah Dargah and village Kila Raipur in Punjab during recce.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ too is based on real life story of Haryana based wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and for the shoot villages in Ludhiana including Gujjarwal, Kila Raipur, Narangwal, Dango and Leel have been given a complete Haryanvi makeover.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan who got muscle spasm during shoot on Saturday and was advised two days bed rest by doctors- continued shooting on Sunday and shot last sequences of phase-1 shooting of Dangal. They were shot at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday. The first phase of shooting has been done in which Aamir weighs almost 97 kgs.

“Aamir would be leaving for Mumbai in another two days as we are done with phase-1 shooting of Dangal. Now, he would be reducing his weight from 97-kg to almost 67 kg by June and would return for phase three of shooting in Ludhiana by June, 2016. Those scenes will portray the younger years of wrestler Phogat. In between, he would also come back in January after reducing some 10 kgs and other scenes would be shot for phase 2,” confirmed a source from Dangal production team.

Recently, Kiran Rao had tried to clear the air over the matter and said that ‘there is absolutely no similarity between Dangal and Sultan’ and that ‘ audiences will be interested in both the films as there is enough space for every film in India.’

