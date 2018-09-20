Thugs of Hindostan: British actor Lloyd Owen plays villain John Clive in the epic drama

Lloyd Owen plays the villain John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan. Lloyd Owen plays the villain John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan.

After the warriors of Thugs of Hindostan, it’s the villain of the epic drama who was introduced today. Yash Raj Films shared the motion poster of British actor Lloyd Owen who plays the villain John Clive in the magnum opus. In the poster, we see him leading the British army and giving them the order to fire. Clive comes across as barbaric which makes it clear that the gang of thugs including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is not going to have it easy. The official description of Lloyd’s character reads, “Cruel and merciless”.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Aamir wrote, “John Clive..not to be confused with Robert Clive..as you can see he is one of the most gentle and kind souls. Loving, caring nonviolent, and generous. My idol.” According to the makers, Lord John Clive is the face of British Raj in India and a symbol of evil and deadly ambition.

Watch | Lloyd Owen as the villain of Thugs of Hindostan

British actor Lloyd Owen aka John Clive has earlier played Indiana Jones’ father in the television series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and has also worked in 2006 film Miss Potter. He played Commander Nathan Walker in the Hollywood film Apollo 18.

This is the third Thugs of Hindostan character poster that has been released by the makers. In an interesting marketing strategy, YRF has been releasing the motion posters of the primary characters of the film. After looking at the posters, it seems movie buffs are in for a visually stunning cinematic experience on November 8. Now, cinephiles are eagerly waiting for Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif’s look in the movie.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has earlier helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3, and produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs of Hindostan is based on the novel Confessions of a Thug.

