Actor-director Deven Bhojani, best known for playing Gattu in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Dushyant in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has opened up about his family’s financially difficult years, recalling how his parents struggled to make ends meet and the humiliation they faced because of their circumstances. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Deven spoke about growing up in a small one-room house, his father’s business loss, his mother’s struggles and the odd jobs he took up before finding his footing in the entertainment industry.

The actor said his family lived in a small one-room accommodation, where he, his sisters and their parents stayed together. They also had a common toilet outside. Their financial condition had worsened after his father suffered losses in a business venture. According to Deven, his father had started a business with a partner who eventually cheated him, leaving him to bear the financial consequences.

Recalling one particular incident involving his mother, Deven said a distant relative once visited their home and offered her bananas for her children. His mother politely declined, saying her children ate bananas and the visitor could keep them. However, the manner in which the relative offered them left a lasting impression on his mother..

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“One of our distant relatives had come home. She brought bananas and told my mother, ‘Take these, your children can eat them.’ My mother replied, ‘No, my children eat bananas. You keep them.’ But my mother had tears in her eyes. She was offering them as if she was doing us a favour,” Deven recalled.

Deven added that his mother still gets emotional whenever she recalls those difficult years. However, things have changed, and his parents now take pride in his achievements.

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Deven Bhojani’s first acting break came with Malgudi Days

Deven’s journey into acting began when he was still in college. He was recommended for a role in Malgudi Days by Mahendra Joshi, who knew him through college theatre. Arundhati Nag, wife of the late filmmaker Shankar Nag, was in Mumbai looking for an actor to play Nitya in an episode based on RK Narayan’s stories when Joshi suggested his name. Deven was subsequently cast in the show.

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The opportunity was a dream come true for the then 17-year-old. It was his first time travelling by flight, and he was put up in a five-star hotel. He also had a car and an attendant during the shoot. Until then, he had travelled only by train, that too in sleeper class.

“It was like a dream. I kept wondering whether all of this was really happening or if I would wake up and find myself back in our 10×12 room,” he said.

When the episode aired, his mother was emotional and invited neighbours to watch her son’s television debut.

Deven Bhojani worked as a soda-machine salesman after Malgudi Days

Despite getting his first acting break with Malgudi Days, Deven’s journey in the entertainment industry was not an overnight success. He continued to take up other jobs while pursuing acting and theatre. He worked as a salesman for a soda-making machine company and later tried his hand at real estate.

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Deven recalled the job involved carrying a heavy bag of equipment and travelling long distances, sometimes without being able to afford a bus ticket.

He also recalled an incident that made him question whether he wanted to continue selling soda machines. He was once demonstrating a machine outside a departmental store because there was no space inside. Some passers-by made fun of him, including a group of college girls. Deven said he felt particularly embarrassed when Arundhati Nag, who had cast him in Malgudi Days just a few months earlier, happened to visit the same store.

“Arundhati Nag, who had cast me in Malgudi Days, happened to come to that store. She saw me and asked, ‘Deven, what are you doing here?’ I couldn’t understand what to say. When she asked if I was selling soda, I told her, ‘No, I am selling this machine.’ While saying that, my eyes filled with tears. I felt very embarrassed. A few months earlier, she had treated me so well during the shoot, and now she was seeing me doing this job. I thought she would wonder why so much money had been spent on me during the shoot when this was what I was doing,” he recalled.

Deven admitted that he now understands there was nothing embarrassing about earning an honest living. However, at the time, the incident affected him so much that he quit the job. He subsequently worked in real estate.

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In an earlier interview, Deven had revealed that he earned a monthly salary of Rs 1,000, along with commissions, while selling soda machines.

Deven Bhojani worked multiple shifts to buy a house before getting married

Deven’s next major break came with Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, in which he played Ghanshu and also worked as an assistant director. The film proved to be a turning point in his career.

In an earlier conversation with SCREEN, Deven recalled that Aamir Khan, who knew him from their college theatre days and had seen his work in Kaafila and Malgudi Days, ensured that he became part of the film. He described the experience as the beginning of his journey as an actor and filmmaker, adding that the opportunity to assist Mansoor Khan also helped him learn the craft of direction.

After the film, Deven started receiving more acting opportunities. However, when his family wanted him to get married, he decided to become financially secure first. He wanted to buy a house and a car before settling down.

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Recalling this phase, he said he spent the next two-and-a-half years accepting almost every assignment that came his way, without paying much attention to the roles or scripts. His priority was earning enough money to meet his financial goals. He often worked two or three shifts in a day and eventually managed to buy both a house and a car.

Deven Bhojani is an actor, director and writer who has been part of several popular television shows and films. Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, his acting credits include Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Agneepath. He has also directed television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Deven Bhojani was recently seen in Netflix’s show Chumbak and Parineeti Chopra starrer Reporting Live.