PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, the trailer of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi is out. Directed by Omung Kumar, known for films like Sarbjit and Mary Kom, this film boasts of a stellar cast that includes Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta among others.
A few days ago, the makers launched a poster showcasing nine different looks that will be sported by Vivek Oberoi in the film. The film will be released in 23 languages.
The timing of this film is being seen as opportunistic by many as the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner.
PM Narendra Modi biopic is scheduled to release on April 5.
I respect the bhakts: Vivek Oberoi
"I took less than 30 seconds to say yes to this film when Sandip approached me. I am not an extreme person. I am a very balanced person. So I respect the bhakts and also respect the critics of Modiji. I look at him as an inspiration," says Vivek Oberoi.
Vivek Oberoi on his look at the event
"There was no strategy that I would come up like this. We were shooting a montage in Madh and we didn't have the time to change. So, I just showed up like this today," says Vivek Oberoi.
Vivek Oberoi on PM Narendra Modi
"Destiny works in mysterious ways. Everybody has a phase where they struggle. I have struggled too, but while working on this film, I realised my struggle is nothing. The struggle that Narendra Modiji has gone through, my struggle is nothing. I was intimidated as I am portraying a political figure who is loved by a whole nation," says actor Vivek Anand Oberoi.
I was inspired by Modiji's story: Omung Kumar.
"I am a very neutral person, and when Sandip asked me if I would direct this film, I wanted to do it. But I thought I would get typecast as this is my third biopic. But I thought if I am good at it, I should do it anyway. The story is so inspiring that if I wouldn't direct this film, someone else would. I was inspired by Modiji's story. His struggle from zero to hero is inspiring," says PM Narendra Modi director Omung Kumar.
Why not a film on PM Narendra Modi?
"Why not a film on PM Narendra Modi? Everybody looks at him as a grand political figure, and it was time people saw the human side of him. From being a chaiwala to becoming India's most inspiring prime minister, the story had to be told much earlier. His story inspires everyone. The nation is inspired by him, and we will see that in the 2019 elections too," says PM Narendra Modi producer Sandip Ssingh.
PM Narendra Modi trailer: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Komal says, "The trailer shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi like he is a soldier, holding the Indian tricolour and chanting nationalist slogans. Every dialogue and frame showcases anti-Pakistan sentiments. The production and camera work is rich. Vivek Oberoi hardly looks like the Prime Minister."