PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, the trailer of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi is out. Directed by Omung Kumar, known for films like Sarbjit and Mary Kom, this film boasts of a stellar cast that includes Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta among others.

A few days ago, the makers launched a poster showcasing nine different looks that will be sported by Vivek Oberoi in the film. The film will be released in 23 languages.

The timing of this film is being seen as opportunistic by many as the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner.

PM Narendra Modi biopic is scheduled to release on April 5.