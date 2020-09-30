Bollywood news on September 30: Abhay Deol bags Disney project

Abhay Deol will be seen in Hollywood film Spin. (Photo: Abhay Deol/Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked the high court to reject Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in the drug case that has been linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Stating that Rhea had brought drugs for Sushant and hid his habit, the NCB said that Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders applied to Rhea. The court has been hearing the bail pleas for Rhea and her brother since this Tuesday.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were called by the NCB in the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case on Saturday. The NCB has taken the mobile phones of the stars to verify the claims they made during the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is concerned about the direction of the investigation in the actor’s death case. The family reportedly feels that the Rhea Chakraborty drug case is distracting attention from the SSR case.

Read | Bollywood news on September 23-24 | September 25-26 | September 28-29

Sushant’s Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR”