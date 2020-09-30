Bollywood news on September 30: Abhay Deol bags Disney project

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked the high court to reject Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in the drug case that has been linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Stating that Rhea had brought drugs for Sushant and hid his habit, the NCB said that Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders applied to Rhea. The court has been hearing the bail pleas for Rhea and her brother since this Tuesday.
On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were called by the NCB in the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case on Saturday. The NCB has taken the mobile phones of the stars to verify the claims they made during the interrogation.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is concerned about the direction of the investigation in the actor’s death case. The family reportedly feels that the Rhea Chakraborty drug case is distracting attention from the SSR case.
Sushant’s Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR”
In a video shared by Netflix, choreographer Melvin Louis along with Sandeepa Dhar danced with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.
Sharing a photo on his Instagram profile, Amitabh Bachchan informed fans that he is headed for a 15-hour-long shoot today.
Amaal Mallik is excited for his debut single. The composer shared, "Done with the shoot mix of my debut single... Penned by @therashmivirag , this one is really special and listening to it at this hour is the most blissful experience ever."
On Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a long post on Instagram with a photo of hers and a couple of screenshots of hateful comments or direct messages she receives for being dark-skinned.
Suhana wrote, 'I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indians, which automatically makes us brown — yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.' READ MORE.
Sonu Sood was conferred with Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab, with the support of the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre. The awardees were selected based on the recommendation of an independent jury.
Priyanka Chopra on late Tuesday left her fans excited as the actor said she has something exciting to announce. On Wednesday morning, Chopra shared a glimpse of her memoir Unfinished.
Abhay Deol and Meera Syal have joined the cast of Disney Channel Original movie Spin, directed by Desert Dolphin fame Manjari Makijany. Variety reported that the film also stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart.