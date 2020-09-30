scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Bollywood news on September 30: Abhay Deol bags Disney project

Bollywood News, Sept 30 Live Updates: Here's your daily dose of Bollywood. Read this blog for all the latest updates about your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2020 11:46:06 am
abhay deolAbhay Deol will be seen in Hollywood film Spin. (Photo: Abhay Deol/Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked the high court to reject Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in the drug case that has been linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Stating that Rhea had brought drugs for Sushant and hid his habit, the NCB said that Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders applied to Rhea. The court has been hearing the bail pleas for Rhea and her brother since this Tuesday.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were called by the NCB in the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case on Saturday. The NCB has taken the mobile phones of the stars to verify the claims they made during the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is concerned about the direction of the investigation in the actor’s death case. The family reportedly feels that the Rhea Chakraborty drug case is distracting attention from the SSR case.

Read | Bollywood news on September 23-24 September 25-26 | September 28-29

Sushant’s Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Bollywood news.

11:46 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Watch | Melvin Louis choreographs Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey
 
 
 
 
 
Because @yamigautam, @vikrantmassey87, @melvinlouis and @iamsandeepadhar are killin' it! @sonymusicindia #SawanMeinLagGayiAag #GinnyWedsSunny

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

In a video shared by Netflix, choreographer Melvin Louis along with Sandeepa Dhar danced with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.

11:31 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Amitabh Bachchan heads to work

Sharing a photo on his Instagram profile, Amitabh Bachchan informed fans that he is headed for a 15-hour-long shoot today.

11:15 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Amaal Mallik to release his first single
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik) on

Amaal Mallik is excited for his debut single. The composer shared, "Done with the shoot mix of my debut single... Penned by @therashmivirag , this one is really special and listening to it at this hour is the most blissful experience ever.⁣⁣⁣"

11:00 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Suhana Khan calls out colourism: Been told I am ugly because of my skin tone

On Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a long post on Instagram with a photo of hers and a couple of screenshots of hateful comments or direct messages she receives for being dark-skinned.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana wrote, 'I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indians, which automatically makes us brown — yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.' READ MORE.

10:59 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Sonu Sood receives Special Humanitarian Action Award

Sonu Sood was conferred with Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab, with the support of the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre. The awardees were selected based on the recommendation of an independent jury.

10:59 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares Unfinished teaser
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra on late Tuesday left her fans excited as the actor said she has something exciting to announce. On Wednesday morning, Chopra shared a glimpse of her memoir Unfinished.

10:59 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Abhay Deol in Disney Channel movie

Abhay Deol and Meera Syal have joined the cast of Disney Channel Original movie Spin, directed by Desert Dolphin fame Manjari Makijany. Variety reported that the film also stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently took to Instagram to discuss colourism. Stating that she has been discriminated against on the basis of her skin tone consistently since she was a child, Suhana asked people to raise their voice against colourism and its casual practice.

Her lengthy Instagram note read, "There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! This isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indians, which automatically makes us brown — yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” Suhana concluded.

