scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case
Live now

Bollywood news on October 5: Bobby Deol completes 25 years in the industry

Bollywood News, Oct 5 Live Updates: Here's your daily dose of Bollywood. Read this blog for all the latest updates about your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: October 5, 2020 2:42:25 pm
bobby deol 25 years salman khan radheBobby Deol made his debut with Barsaat in October 1995. (Photos: Salman Khan/Instagram and Bobby Deol/Instagram)

Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet with multiple films resuming shoot amid heightened COVID-19 safety precautions. Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 and Salman Khan starrer Radhe have resumed work. Shilpa on Sunday announced that the cast and crew of Hungama 2 have left to complete the last patch of work in Manali after undergoing Covid-19 tests. Shilpa took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with co-actors Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The film is a sequel to 2003 hit comedy film Hungama. Priyadarshan had earlier said about 12 more days of the shoot was left when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March.

Salman Khan, who kicked off Bigg Boss 14 on Colors TV on Saturday, has gone back to shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman shared a picture from the set on Sunday where he is wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera. The caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe” The Prabhudheva directorial reunites Salman with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani.

Lastly, Bobby Deol, who was last seen in web series Aashram, completed 25 years in Hindi cinema on Monday. Talking about the milestone, Bobby in a statement said, “It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat. When the film had released, everyone had loved it and the performances. I remember being extremely nervous before the release but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. I wouldn’t have been able to reach this place in my life without them. But Barsaat definitely set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal. I have learned a lot from my successes and my failures in these years and am looking forward to the next 25 years.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Bollywood updates.

14:42 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Sanjay Dutt's viral photo
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@duttsanjay spotted by a fan.Wishing Baba a speedy recovery ❤️ . . #SanjayDutt

A post shared by R A J (Rajesh Kumar) (@marketingbyraj) on

A recent photo of Sanjay Dutt is going viral. In the photo, the actor seems to have lost some weight and thus fans are concerned about his health.

14:40 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi sets
(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)
(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Sharing photos, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi."

14:33 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Mirzapur 2 trailer all set to land on October 6

Pankaj Tripathi took to his social media accounts to share the date and time of Mirzapur 2's trailer release. He wrote, "नोट कर लें कल 1 बजे ट्रेलर का प्रबंध कर रहे हैं 🙏🏻#Mirzapur2(Note that we are arranging the trailer tomorrow at 1 o'clock #Mirzapur2)"

14:32 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Bobby Deol celebrates '25 years of lights, aamera and action'

"It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out!" the actor posted on Instagram.

Bellbottom, also starring Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta, had a start-to-finish schedule in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the intense schedule of Bellbottom amid the pandemic, Akshay Kumar said, "It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again."

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, has teased her much-awaited memoir Unfinished. Priyanka took to Instagram recently to unveil the book cover and described her process of writing in a series of posts. The actor shared that penning Unfinished required unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

“My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished,” Priyanka wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd