Bollywood news on October 5: Bobby Deol completes 25 years in the industry

Bobby Deol made his debut with Barsaat in October 1995. (Photos: Salman Khan/Instagram and Bobby Deol/Instagram)

Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet with multiple films resuming shoot amid heightened COVID-19 safety precautions. Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 and Salman Khan starrer Radhe have resumed work. Shilpa on Sunday announced that the cast and crew of Hungama 2 have left to complete the last patch of work in Manali after undergoing Covid-19 tests. Shilpa took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with co-actors Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The film is a sequel to 2003 hit comedy film Hungama. Priyadarshan had earlier said about 12 more days of the shoot was left when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March.

Salman Khan, who kicked off Bigg Boss 14 on Colors TV on Saturday, has gone back to shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman shared a picture from the set on Sunday where he is wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera. The caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe” The Prabhudheva directorial reunites Salman with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani.

Lastly, Bobby Deol, who was last seen in web series Aashram, completed 25 years in Hindi cinema on Monday. Talking about the milestone, Bobby in a statement said, “It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat. When the film had released, everyone had loved it and the performances. I remember being extremely nervous before the release but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. I wouldn’t have been able to reach this place in my life without them. But Barsaat definitely set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal. I have learned a lot from my successes and my failures in these years and am looking forward to the next 25 years.”