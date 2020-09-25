Bollywood news on September 25

Deepika Padukone will appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Deepika Padukone today for questioning in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”.

Deepika, who was in Goa with Ranveer Singh, reached Mumbai on Thursday evening. Earlier, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash was also summoned by NCB along with CEO of KWAN agency, Dhruv Chitgopekar.

Also, the executive producer of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kshitj Raviprasad, has been asked to appear before the NCB on Friday. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned on September 26 by NCB.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed NCB to respond to bail pleas by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drug case filed by the agency in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court had extended Rhea’s judicial custody till October 6.

In her plea before the HC, Rhea has alleged a “witch-hunt” by the NCB at the instance of central agencies which have a mandate in “investigation of international ramifications”, but have found no evidence against her.