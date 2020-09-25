Bollywood news on September 25

scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files
Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Updated: September 25, 2020 11:32:49 am
DeepikaDeepika Padukone will appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Deepika Padukone today for questioning in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”.

Deepika, who was in Goa with Ranveer Singh, reached Mumbai on Thursday evening. Earlier, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash was also summoned by NCB along with CEO of KWAN agency, Dhruv Chitgopekar.

Also, the executive producer of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kshitj Raviprasad, has been asked to appear before the NCB on Friday. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned on September 26 by NCB.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed NCB to respond to bail pleas by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drug case filed by the agency in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court had extended Rhea’s judicial custody till October 6.

In her plea before the HC, Rhea has alleged a “witch-hunt” by the NCB at the instance of central agencies which have a mandate in “investigation of international ramifications”, but have found no evidence against her.

11:32 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Irrfan Khan's son Babil: I hate realising every day that you’re gone

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who left for London last week, took to Instagram today to share a post about missing his father and how he hates waking up to realise that Irrfan is no more.

Irrfan died on April 29 this year, after battling cancer for two years.

11:13 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Salman and Anil wish SPB a speedy recovery

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who has been battling Covid-19 since the last month, is in an “extremely critical” condition.

A bulletin from MGM Healthcare in Chennai said that his condition has deteriorated, warranting maximal life support.

Today, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, along with other actors, took to social media to wish SPB a speedy recovery.





Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on Thursday announced that International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be postponed to January next year due to COVID-19. He added that the film festival will be held in a hybrid format.

In other big development, actor Neena Gupta is all set to release her memoir, Sach Kaun Tha. The book is going to be a deeply intimate account of her extraordinary personal and professional journey. It will be published in the summer of 2021.

About writing her first book, Neena Gupta said, “In the first half of 2020, when the country went into lockdown to battle the Covid-19 crisis, I found myself in Mukteshwar, a beautiful, scenic village in Uttarakhand. It was here I realized I had nothing to do other than battle my own thoughts. I started to reflect and relive my life’s journey. Taking long, winding walks every day, appreciating the sounds of the birds and basking in the chill of the mountain air, I asked myself, 'Why should I write a book? What do I have to say that could help and inspire someone?' And I realized two things, which made me immensely hopeful. My life has been festered with so many incidents that have made me and also broken me, and I needed to free myself by getting them out. Reflecting about my life, my journey and the things I have had to overcome will make me feel better and lighter. Secondly and more importantly, through the book, I also want people to know that despite my flaws, my broken relationships and my circumstances in life, if I can get up, get going and look really good while doing so, so can you!”

