Drishyam 3 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgn film clocks record Rs 38 cr advance booking

Drishyam 3 is releasing on October 2.

Drishyam 3 Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar with Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, which is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast.

The new film picks up the story of Vijay and his family after the events of Drishyam 2. The franchise has revolved around Vijay’s efforts to protect his family after an accidental killing and his elaborate attempts to stay ahead of the investigation. The third film introduces another threat to the secret the Salgaonkars have managed to protect, putting Vijay’s carefully constructed plans under renewed pressure.

Story continues below this ad What makes Drishyam: The Conclusion particularly significant is that the Hindi franchise is now moving on a different narrative path from the Malayalam series starring Mohanlal. While the first two Hindi films were remakes of the Malayalam Drishyam films, the new Hindi instalment has its own story. At the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn said the Hindi film has a “completely different script” and is not a version with minor changes. He explained that while the first two Hindi films were inspired by the Malayalam originals, the third instalment takes an entirely different route. He also revealed that he wanted Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph to watch the film and give their approval. ALSO READ: Digger movie review: After 30 years of defying gravity, Tom Cruise takes his biggest leap Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion has generated nearly Rs 38 crore in advance bookings for the extended opening weekend, including blocked seats, while the figure excluding blocked seats stands at Rs 28.49 crore. For Day 1, advance bookings have crossed Rs 19 crore, with Delhi-NCR among the strongest markets. The film has also recorded more than 11 lakh tickets sold across around 36,000 shows. The film benefits from a national holiday and a solo release, with no major Bollywood film releasing alongside it on October 2. Trade expectations have placed its opening-day potential in the Rs 40 crore-plus range, although the final collection will depend on actual footfalls after release. Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 06:35 PM IST 'Drishyam The Conclusion is set for box office destruction' Trade analyst Sumit Kadel said via X, "Tomorrow, #drishyam3 will become the first murder-mystery thriller to open above ₹45 cr at the box office and could potentially touch the ₹55 cr mark as well. History in the making. On 2 October - Non-Violence Day, #drishyamtheconclusion is set for box office destruction." Oct 1, 2026 06:23 PM IST 'Drishyam 3 all set to take a bumper opening' Vetern exhibitor Raj Bansal shared on X, "All eyes now set on tomorrow s Box Office #drishyam3 @ajaydevgn All set to take a bumper opening." Oct 1, 2026 06:13 PM IST 'It’s an absolute carnage at the box office with Drishyam 3' Trade analyst Himesh Mankad posted on X, "It’s an absolute CARNAGE at the box office with #drishyam3, with pre-sales crossing the 2.50 lakh mark in the national chains already. Who would have thought, a thriller with no conventional commercial ingredients will rake in Rs 50 crore on opening day? It’s happening tomorrow - Biggest for #ajay sir, and biggest for the genre! As I said before, the reach of every great story enhances with the presence of a big star. Yes, the rules have changed post Covid, but #drishyam will always be the franchise benefitting from the reach and stardom of #ajaydevgn - taking it wider in terms of appeal. Can’t wait to watch the film tomorrow FDFS, but here’s passing on the best wishes to the entire team of #drishyam3. May this emerge a HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER. @PanoramaMovies @starstudio18_ @ajaydevgn #tabu @JaideepAhlawat #shriyasaran #rajatkapoor PS: From what I hear @AbhishekPathakk has COOKED something SOLID on content front. #seated." Oct 1, 2026 06:03 PM IST Drishyam 3 to hit screens tomorrow Drishyam The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, will hit screens on October 2. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

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