Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 1067 cr, demolishes Kalki 2898 AD record

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 800 cr gross in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its extraordinary box office rampage, rewriting records with each passing day. Within just eight days of its release, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 805.32 crore gross in India with domestic net collections at Rs 674.17 crore, while its overseas collections have pushed its worldwide total to Rs 1,067.24 crore —cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times.

On Day 8 alone, the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs 49.70 crore across 19,493 shows. Of this, the Hindi version dominated with Rs 46 crore, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 90 lakh and the Telugu version added Rs 2.50 crore. The film’s consistent performance across languages highlights its pan-India appeal, even as Hindi remains its strongest market.

Story continues below this ad The craze is particularly visible in key urban centres like Delhi-NCR, where multiple shows ran to packed houses. Premium formats such as PVR Director’s Cut witnessed tickets priced as high as Rs 2,400 being sold out, underlining the film’s massive demand despite steep pricing. Mumbai, too, recorded an impressive 1,254 shows, further reflecting the scale of its nationwide release. Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat turns Hamza because that’s what a ‘mard’ does, but the system fails him anyway Notably, Dhurandhar 2 has already emerged as the highest weekend opener, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule. Its release strategy across multiple languages—including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—has significantly contributed to its widespread reach. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film serves as a sequel to the December release Dhurandhar. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. With its relentless box office momentum, massive footfalls, and strong word-of-mouth, Dhurandhar The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, continuing to dominate theatres both in India and globally. Live Updates Mar 27, 2026 07:30 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's highest first week earner With its massive collection in the first week where Dhurandhar 2 entered Rs 1000 crore club globally, both director Aditya Dhar and star Ranveer Singh have delivered their highest opening day and highest first week collection. Mar 27, 2026 07:19 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 is 9th highest earning Indian film ever With Rs 1067 cr earning globally, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film is now the ninth highest earning Indian film ever. It pushed aside Kalki 2898 AD with Rs 1054 cr earning and will go past Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan today. Here is the list of highest earning Indian films... Dangal: Rs 2059.04 cr Baahubali 2 The Conclusion: Rs 1800 cr Pushpa 2: Rs 1785.84 cr Dhurandhar: Rs 1354.84 cr RRR: Rs 1275.51 cr KGF Chapter 2: Rs 1230 cr Jawan: Rs 1163.82 cr Pathaan: Rs 1069.85 cr Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1067 cr Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1054.67 cr Mar 27, 2026 07:10 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film is 6th highest earning film domestically With its domestic net collection of Rs 674.14 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the sixth highest earning Indian film ever. It eclipsed the earnings of Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD (646.31 crore) on Thursday. Mar 27, 2026 07:06 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film sees uptick in numbers Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a slight uptick in its numbers on Thursday as it collected Rs 49.70 crore across 19,493 shows. The film had earned Rs 48.75 crore on Wednesday. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 805.32 crore and its total India net collections to Rs 674.17 crore. With the second weekend of Dhurandhar 2 approaching and little competition at the box office, the Aditya Dhar film is likely to again rewrite records.

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