Lisa Ray welcomes twins Sufi and Soleil

Actor Lisa Ray is now a mother to twin daughters. Lisa took to Twitter to share the news. The actor shared the photo of her twins Sufi and Soleil and wrote along in the caption, “Stand back world: here comes Soufflé (Sufi plus Soleil) My girls know the future is female. Thank you for all your support and blessings. Takes a village.”

“At the moment, my life is full of cascading emotions, attempting to coordinate feeding, napping and play schedules while juggling work, self-care, travel and time with friends, family, and my hubby. My life has been full of crazy adventures, but right now, I’m experiencing a new level of anarchy and love. I can’t wait to bring our daughters to our home in Mumbai,” Lisa told the Bombay Times in a recent interview.

Lisa welcomed the twins to the world in June via surrogacy. The actor had been diagnosed with myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009, as a result of which she is required to be on a lifelong dose of medication.

Stand back world: here comes Soufflé (Sufi plus Soleil) My girls know the future is female. Thank you for all your support and blessings. Takes a village (and thank you @bombaytimes @Bazinga_Ent) pic.twitter.com/tsZmeAcr3M — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) September 17, 2018

Lisa had tied the knot with longtime partner Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012.

