Lisa Haydon reveals daughter’s name as Lara, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with special photos

Actor Lisa Haydon chose the world breastfeeding week to catch up on Instagram, post the birth of her third baby earlier this year. “Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby,” Lisa wrote as she posted several clicks with her daughter Lara.

In her latest Instagram posts, Lisa Haydon is breastfeeding her baby girl while holding her in her arms. Along with the adorable pictures, Lisa also revealed the name of her daughter. “Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table,” she wrote.

In another set of photos on her second post, Lisa shared, “So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time. No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!”

Lisa Haydon got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their oldest son Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in 2020.

Lisa was last seen as a judge on MTV’s India’s Next Top Model.