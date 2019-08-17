Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy with an adorable photo

Actor Lisa Haydon who has appeared in Bollywood films like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others has revealed in an Instagram post that she is pregnant. This would be Haydon’s second child with British businessman Dino Lalvani.

She posted an adorable photo with her husband and their son Zack Lalvani on Instagram and wrote, “Party of four on the way 🥳.” Her baby bump can be spotted in the photo.

Lisa made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 film Aisha, and has also featured in Housefull 3. She was critically appreciated for her role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. Her last appearance was in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The Chennai born actor first became a mother in May 2017. Apart from films, the model turned actor has also been a part of jury for reality television shows like MTV’s India’s Next Top Model and Bindaas’ The Trip and Colors Infinity’s Top Model India.

She has also appeared in the covers of magazines like Grazia (India), Cosmopolitan, Elle, Verve, Vogue India among others.