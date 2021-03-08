Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump in new photo: ‘With my very little woman’

Lisa Haydon is expecting the arrival of her daughter in June this year. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon, who is set to welcome her third child, a girl, wished Women’s Day to her Insta fam, flaunting her pregnant belly in style. The model-actor had announced her pregnancy last month on Instagram.

In her latest post, the expecting mother looks gorgeous dressed in an orange bikini top and pair of denims. Seen cuddling her baby bump in the photo, Haydon captioned the post, “With my very little woman 🧡.” The supermodel also shared another photo, giving a zoom up image of her big belly.

Lisa’s fans and followers complimented her in the post replying to her with heart and fire emojis. Model Isabelle Daza wrote, “Gorgeous🔥🔥” while Vogue India’s Priyanka Kapadia Badani seemed excited to see her new photos.

In February, Lisa Haydon shared a video featuring son Zack while making the big announcement about her baby girl. In the video, the top model is seen telling her fans that she had been wanting to share something with them for some time but procrastinated out of laziness. And then, her four-year-old son Zack entered the frame.

“Oh, Zack is right in time here,” she said before asking him, “‘What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” “Baby sister!” exclaimed Zack. The Queen actor signed off by saying she and the family are excited about the upcoming addition. Through the caption, Haydon informed that the baby is due in June.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani, who tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating, are parents to sons Zack and Leo. Lisa was last seen as a judge on MTV Indian’s Next Top Model.